PPP/C-nominated commissioners absent from first local gov’t commission meeting

The long-awaited Local Government Commission (LGC) may have been appointed but its first meeting yesterday yielded no result as the opposition-nominated commissioners did not attend.

On Monday, the eight members of the LGC took their oaths of office and committed to begin the work of the commission.

Former Minister of Local Government and Regional Development under the PPP/C Clinton Collymore had told Stabroek News that he “welcomed” the appointments, which were “overdue.”….