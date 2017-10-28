Stronger gov’t, private sector partnership needed to allay political instability fears

Guyanese Flavour UNCAPPED, an agro processers’ exhibition and food festival, opened last evening at the Sophia Exhibition Centre, where calls were made for a greater partnership between the state and the private sector in light of fears that a climate of “political instability” will affect business.

The expo, hosted by the Guyana Manufacturers and Services Association (GMSA) in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture, brings together agro processors from across the country to allow the showcase of produce, facilitate networking and information sharing, and encourage business, President of the GMSA Shyam Nokta explained last evening.

In Nokta’s address, he related that the private sector is “committed to doing more” but said that an enabling environment is needed. He had begun his presentation by outlining the limitations within the local agro processing sector, naming access to finance, energy, and transportation and technology as barriers…..