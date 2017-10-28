Teachers’ strike on hold as union to meet Granger

After being told to prepare for strike action over wages and salaries, teachers were yesterday asked to stand down “for now” as their union is set to engage in discussions on Monday with President David Granger and Minister of Finance Winston Jordan.
After government moved yesterday to avert the planned countrywide strike, the Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU) yesterday warned that it was expecting a serious reply to its salary proposal, which has been with the administration since December, 2015.
On Thursday, the union directed its members to strike next Thursday and Friday.
After a five-minute meeting with Minister of Education Nicolette Henry that he said “bore no fruit” since the minister “had nothing positive to say” about the union Multi-Year Proposal, union president Mark Lyte dispatched a letter to all schools and various Ministries indicating teachers would not be going out to work from Thursday, November 2 to Friday, November 3, 2017…..
A Trinidadian Chemical Engineer has been rescued by police after reportedly being kidnapped upon arrival into the country yesterday morning and two persons have since been arrested in connection with the crime.
Breaking its week-long silence on the government’s announced imposition of wage hikes for public servants, the Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU) yesterday said it was “betrayed” by the David Granger-led administration and union president Patrick Yarde declared that only “significantly stepped up militancy” will change the workers’ destiny of “peppercorn salaries” and “unacceptable conditions of service.” Speaking at a press conference held at the GPSU’s headquarters in Georgetown, Yarde blasted the APNU+AFC administration for delivering “more of the same” to public servants, including a disregard for the collective bargaining process, but he would not commit its members to any form of industrial action.
The three lists of candidates submitted by Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo to President David Granger to fill the seat of the Chair of the Guyana Elections Commission (Gecom) were crafted to force him to make a particular selection, Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo and Attorney General Basil Williams SC said on Thursday.
Following the contention over President David Granger’s unilateral appointment of retired judge James Patterson as the Guyana Elections Commission (Gecom) chairman, United States Ambassador to Guyana Perry Holloway yesterday urged dialogue to discuss the “serious disagreement,” while noting that the courts remain the best option to resolve legal disputes.
Guyanese Flavour UNCAPPED, an agro processers’ exhibition and food festival, opened last evening at the Sophia Exhibition Centre, where calls were made for a greater partnership between the state and the private sector in light of fears that a climate of “political instability” will affect business.