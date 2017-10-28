Teachers’ strike on hold as union to meet Granger

After being told to prepare for strike action over wages and salaries, teachers were yesterday asked to stand down “for now” as their union is set to engage in discussions on Monday with President David Granger and Minister of Finance Winston Jordan.

After government moved yesterday to avert the planned countrywide strike, the Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU) yesterday warned that it was expecting a serious reply to its salary proposal, which has been with the administration since December, 2015.

On Thursday, the union directed its members to strike next Thursday and Friday.

After a five-minute meeting with Minister of Education Nicolette Henry that he said “bore no fruit” since the minister “had nothing positive to say” about the union Multi-Year Proposal, union president Mark Lyte dispatched a letter to all schools and various Ministries indicating teachers would not be going out to work from Thursday, November 2 to Friday, November 3, 2017…..