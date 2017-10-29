Cops seeking TT nationals over suspected staged kidnapping

The local police are seeking two Trinidadian nationals who are suspected to have helped fellow countryman Sawak Maraj to stage his own kidnapping after arriving in Guyana as part of a plot to collect the ransom.

“…One time he [Maraj] is saying he knows them [the suspects] and the other time he saying he doesn’t know them. So, we haven’t ruled out as yet if he indeed staged it,” acting Crime Chief Paul Williams told Stabroek News yesterday.

Stabroek News was told that in 2001, Maraj reportedly staged his own kidnapping in his homeland, where his family was asked to pay a TT$200,000 ransom for his safe return…..