Cove and John senior dies after being hit by minister’s vehicle

An elderly pedal cyclist is now dead after he was struck down by a minister’s vehicle on Friday afternoon while he was attempting to cross the Cove and John Public Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Dead is Derrick Freeman, 71, of Lot 4 Cove and John Public Road, ECD, who was hit by a vehicle around 5.45pm. Freeman sustained mainly head injuries after he was hit. He was picked up in an unconscious condition and taken to the Mahaicony Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The driver, who has been identified as Dennis Stewart, a resident of New Market Street, Georgetown, was taken into custody and is assisting the police with investigations…..