Exxon says Guyana wells have close to 2.8 billion barrels of oil

At its third quarter earnings call on Friday, ExxonMobil talked up its Guyana prospects, which it now projects at close to 2.8 billion barrels of oil and it wants to get into production as soon as it can.

ExxonMobil’s third quarter earnings were above expectations. The world’s largest publicly traded company reported results of US$0.93 per share on US$66.1 billion in revenue compared to expectations of US$0.86 per share on US$63.3 billion. Its share price ended the day at US$83.71, up 0.29%.

And with the company’s recent announcement of its fifth new oil discovery at its Turbot Well in Guyana’s waters, Vice President of its Investor Relations Jeff Woodbury said that the company’s future production predictions are now on the higher end. This comes even as the United States oil giant and its partners prepare to roll out additional phased plans for its offshore blocks here…..