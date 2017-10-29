Guyana, Venezuela in border talks in New York

As the end of year deadline for significant progress to be made in resolving Guyana’s border controversy with Venezuela approaches, a delegation headed by Minister of Foreign Affairs Carl Greenidge and Venezuelan officials are in New York participating in two days of talks organised by the United Nations.

A press release from the Foreign Affairs Ministry stated that the two delegations met yesterday and will meet again today. At the close of press last evening, there was no update on yesterday’s talks.

According to the release, the meeting was organised by Personal Representative of the United Nations Secretary General on the Border Controversy between Guyana and the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Dag Halvor Nylander, as part of the fulfillment of his mandate under the Good Offices Process, with the strengthened aspect of mediation, to “actively engage with the Governments of Guyana and Venezuela with a view to exploring and proposing options for a solution to the border controversy between the two countries.”….