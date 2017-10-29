Guyana, Venezuela in border talks in New York

As the end of year deadline for significant progress to be made in resolving Guyana’s border controversy with Venezuela approaches, a delegation headed by Minister of Foreign Affairs Carl Greenidge and Venezuelan officials are in New York participating in two days of talks organised by the United Nations.
A press release from the Foreign Affairs Ministry stated that the two delegations met yesterday and will meet again today. At the close of press last evening, there was no update on yesterday’s talks.
According to the release, the meeting was organised by Personal Representative of the United Nations Secretary General on the Border Controversy between Guyana and the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Dag Halvor Nylander, as part of the fulfillment of his mandate under the Good Offices Process, with the strengthened aspect of mediation, to “actively engage with the Governments of Guyana and Venezuela with a view to exploring and proposing options for a solution to the border controversy between the two countries.”….
Exxon says Guyana wells have close to 2.8 billion barrels of oil
At its third quarter earnings call on Friday, ExxonMobil talked up its Guyana prospects, which it now projects at close to 2.8 billion barrels of oil and it wants to get into production as soon as it can.
Gov’t not delivering on promise to restore collective bargaining
The government’s recent announcement of unilateral pay hikes for public servants for a third straight year has cast its campaign trail commitment to collective bargaining in doubt and veteran trade unionist Lincoln Lewis is urging unions to fight the necessary fight to keep the administration accountable.
Cove and John senior dies after being hit by minister’s vehicle
An elderly pedal cyclist is now dead after he was struck down by a minister’s vehicle on Friday afternoon while he was attempting to cross the Cove and John Public Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD).
Cops seeking TT nationals over suspected staged kidnapping
The local police are seeking two Trinidadian nationals who are suspected to have helped fellow countryman Sawak Maraj to stage his own kidnapping after arriving in Guyana as part of a plot to collect the ransom.
Jagdeo was within rights to limit choices for Gecom chairmanship
Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo had a duty and responsibility to “shape” the three lists of nominees for the post of Guyana Elections Commission (Gecom) Chairman to limit President David Granger’s choices, his legal advisor Anil Nandlall said last evening.