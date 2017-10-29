Harmon downplays Ram’s withdrawal from law school team

State Minister Joseph Harmon on Friday downplayed accountant and attorney Christopher Ram’s withdrawal from Guyana’s negotiating team for the establishment of the JOF Haynes Law School, saying that he would be taken seriously if his company gives up its work with the government.
“Mr. Ram hasn’t resigned from anything. Mr. Ram was working on some committee, that has no pecuniary benefits, with the Attorney General,” Harmon told reporters on Friday.
“If Ram wants to resign from anything, I would ask him to consider all of the contracts which the company in which he is [accounting firm Ram & McRae], that has to do with any government agency or the government and let him withdraw from those,” he further said. “That is when we will know if in fact he is making a very serious decision,” he added…..
Exxon says Guyana wells have close to 2.8 billion barrels of oil
At its third quarter earnings call on Friday, ExxonMobil talked up its Guyana prospects, which it now projects at close to 2.8 billion barrels of oil and it wants to get into production as soon as it can.
Gov’t not delivering on promise to restore collective bargaining
The government’s recent announcement of unilateral pay hikes for public servants for a third straight year has cast its campaign trail commitment to collective bargaining in doubt and veteran trade unionist Lincoln Lewis is urging unions to fight the necessary fight to keep the administration accountable.
Cove and John senior dies after being hit by minister’s vehicle
An elderly pedal cyclist is now dead after he was struck down by a minister’s vehicle on Friday afternoon while he was attempting to cross the Cove and John Public Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD).
Cops seeking TT nationals over suspected staged kidnapping
The local police are seeking two Trinidadian nationals who are suspected to have helped fellow countryman Sawak Maraj to stage his own kidnapping after arriving in Guyana as part of a plot to collect the ransom.
Jagdeo was within rights to limit choices for Gecom chairmanship
Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo had a duty and responsibility to “shape” the three lists of nominees for the post of Guyana Elections Commission (Gecom) Chairman to limit President David Granger’s choices, his legal advisor Anil Nandlall said last evening.