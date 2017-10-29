Harmon downplays Ram’s withdrawal from law school team

State Minister Joseph Harmon on Friday downplayed accountant and attorney Christopher Ram’s withdrawal from Guyana’s negotiating team for the establishment of the JOF Haynes Law School, saying that he would be taken seriously if his company gives up its work with the government.

“Mr. Ram hasn’t resigned from anything. Mr. Ram was working on some committee, that has no pecuniary benefits, with the Attorney General,” Harmon told reporters on Friday.

“If Ram wants to resign from anything, I would ask him to consider all of the contracts which the company in which he is [accounting firm Ram & McRae], that has to do with any government agency or the government and let him withdraw from those,” he further said. “That is when we will know if in fact he is making a very serious decision,” he added…..