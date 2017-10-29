Marcel Gaskin prepared to take Gecom case all the way to CCJ

Though awaiting legal advice on whether to appeal part of a court judgment which was relied on by President David Granger to unilaterally appoint a Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (Gecom), businessman Marcel Gaskin says he is prepared to take the matter all the way to the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) if necessary.
“I think we have to exhaust all avenues where the legal process is concerned…You can appeal the ruling and it can go all the way to the CCJ,” Gaskin told Stabroek News on Friday, while voicing his dissatisfaction with President Granger’s unilateral appointment of retired Justice James Patterson and his contradictory stance on the age of persons appointed to government offices.
It was Gaskin who approached the High Court in March after the first list of six nominees submitted by Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo was rejected as unacceptable by Granger. Jagdeo submitted two lists subsequently and these were also rejected as unacceptable…..
Exxon says Guyana wells have close to 2.8 billion barrels of oil
At its third quarter earnings call on Friday, ExxonMobil talked up its Guyana prospects, which it now projects at close to 2.8 billion barrels of oil and it wants to get into production as soon as it can.
Gov’t not delivering on promise to restore collective bargaining
The government’s recent announcement of unilateral pay hikes for public servants for a third straight year has cast its campaign trail commitment to collective bargaining in doubt and veteran trade unionist Lincoln Lewis is urging unions to fight the necessary fight to keep the administration accountable.
Cove and John senior dies after being hit by minister’s vehicle
An elderly pedal cyclist is now dead after he was struck down by a minister’s vehicle on Friday afternoon while he was attempting to cross the Cove and John Public Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD).
Cops seeking TT nationals over suspected staged kidnapping
The local police are seeking two Trinidadian nationals who are suspected to have helped fellow countryman Sawak Maraj to stage his own kidnapping after arriving in Guyana as part of a plot to collect the ransom.
Jagdeo was within rights to limit choices for Gecom chairmanship
Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo had a duty and responsibility to “shape” the three lists of nominees for the post of Guyana Elections Commission (Gecom) Chairman to limit President David Granger’s choices, his legal advisor Anil Nandlall said last evening.