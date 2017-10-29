Marcel Gaskin prepared to take Gecom case all the way to CCJ

Though awaiting legal advice on whether to appeal part of a court judgment which was relied on by President David Granger to unilaterally appoint a Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (Gecom), businessman Marcel Gaskin says he is prepared to take the matter all the way to the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) if necessary.

“I think we have to exhaust all avenues where the legal process is concerned…You can appeal the ruling and it can go all the way to the CCJ,” Gaskin told Stabroek News on Friday, while voicing his dissatisfaction with President Granger’s unilateral appointment of retired Justice James Patterson and his contradictory stance on the age of persons appointed to government offices.

It was Gaskin who approached the High Court in March after the first list of six nominees submitted by Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo was rejected as unacceptable by Granger. Jagdeo submitted two lists subsequently and these were also rejected as unacceptable…..