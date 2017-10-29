Miss Guyana Universe franchise holder denies rigging allegations

Owner of the Miss Guyana Universe franchise Jyoti Hardat is refuting claims that she ran a rigged contest in August, in New York, in favour of crowned Queen Rafieya Husain.
While Hardat focuses on preparing the new queen for the November 26th Miss Universe pageant to be held in Las Vegas, there is still lingering contention among some of the contestants of the preliminary leg who complained bitterly on a major US television network and social media, as well as three pageant volunteers who have made allegations on social media.
Chief among the complaints which were lodged on a newscast of the New York television station, WPIX (Pix11), an affiliate of the CW Television Network, and social media, mainly Facebook, is the fact that Husain was a finalist in the Miss Guyana Universe last year, and according to the contestants’ interpretation of the contract they were asked to sign, she should have been excluded. Some of the contestants also claimed that they did not receive their money’s worth from the US$2,500 registration fee that they were required to pay…..
Exxon says Guyana wells have close to 2.8 billion barrels of oil
At its third quarter earnings call on Friday, ExxonMobil talked up its Guyana prospects, which it now projects at close to 2.8 billion barrels of oil and it wants to get into production as soon as it can.
Gov’t not delivering on promise to restore collective bargaining
The government’s recent announcement of unilateral pay hikes for public servants for a third straight year has cast its campaign trail commitment to collective bargaining in doubt and veteran trade unionist Lincoln Lewis is urging unions to fight the necessary fight to keep the administration accountable.
Cove and John senior dies after being hit by minister’s vehicle
An elderly pedal cyclist is now dead after he was struck down by a minister’s vehicle on Friday afternoon while he was attempting to cross the Cove and John Public Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD).
Cops seeking TT nationals over suspected staged kidnapping
The local police are seeking two Trinidadian nationals who are suspected to have helped fellow countryman Sawak Maraj to stage his own kidnapping after arriving in Guyana as part of a plot to collect the ransom.
Jagdeo was within rights to limit choices for Gecom chairmanship
Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo had a duty and responsibility to “shape” the three lists of nominees for the post of Guyana Elections Commission (Gecom) Chairman to limit President David Granger’s choices, his legal advisor Anil Nandlall said last evening.