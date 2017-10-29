Miss Guyana Universe franchise holder denies rigging allegations

Owner of the Miss Guyana Universe franchise Jyoti Hardat is refuting claims that she ran a rigged contest in August, in New York, in favour of crowned Queen Rafieya Husain.

While Hardat focuses on preparing the new queen for the November 26th Miss Universe pageant to be held in Las Vegas, there is still lingering contention among some of the contestants of the preliminary leg who complained bitterly on a major US television network and social media, as well as three pageant volunteers who have made allegations on social media.

Chief among the complaints which were lodged on a newscast of the New York television station, WPIX (Pix11), an affiliate of the CW Television Network, and social media, mainly Facebook, is the fact that Husain was a finalist in the Miss Guyana Universe last year, and according to the contestants’ interpretation of the contract they were asked to sign, she should have been excluded. Some of the contestants also claimed that they did not receive their money’s worth from the US$2,500 registration fee that they were required to pay…..