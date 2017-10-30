GECOM appointment conformed to constitution – WPA

According to the Working People’s Alliance (WPA), the selection of the GECOM Chairman has followed the letter of the law and constitution but it said that neither side is committed to a solution that would be acceptable to both.
In a statement yesterday on the unilateral appointment by President David Granger of retired justice James Patterson as GECOM Chair, the WPA said: “It is our conviction that, on strict construction, the selection procedure used so far has followed the letter of the law and the constitution, if not the spirit. To be very clear, neither side is committed to a solution that is satisfactory to both. The political environment does not favour this. Further, their constituents who make up the bulk of the masses of Guyanese people, do not expect such an outcome”.
A member of APNU, the main partner in the governing coalition, the WPA added “There was never going to be a good outcome to the appointment of the GECOM Chair without prior Constitutional Reform. This could be proven true for all appointments that require President/Leader of Opposition agreement”…..
Girl drowns at Golden Creek
Birthday celebrations for a 13-year-old girl and a 50-year-old man at the Rockstone Fishing Festival in Region 10 ended tragically yesterday with the teen drowning and the man who went to save her missing and presumed dead.
Gov’t selling shares in Stockfeeds
The Guyana Government is inviting proposals for the sale of its 6.68% shareholding in Guyana Stockfeeds Incorporated which is held by National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL).
Grove man pulls grandchildren to safety after fire erupts
A Grove man yesterday morning kicked down a door to pull his grandchildren to safety after fire erupted in their Samatta Point, Grove, East Bank Demerara home.
Chris Ram says he’s been told there was a US$20m signing bonus with Exxon
While the government has remained silent on the matter, columnist Christopher Ram says he has been told that there was a US$20M signature bonus paid by ExxonMobil as part of the new contract agreement signed when the APNU+AFC government took office.
Merit found in complaint against doctors in Carol Joseph matter
The Medical Council of Guyana (MCG) has found merit in a complaint of opioid prescription abuse against three doctors attached to the Fort Wellington Hospital and has sent a report to its disciplinary committee for a decision.