Girl drowns at Golden Creek

Birthday celebrations for a 13-year-old girl and a 50-year-old man at the Rockstone Fishing Festival in Region 10 ended tragically yesterday with the teen drowning and the man who went to save her missing and presumed dead.

Dead is Kimeanda Prince, a second form student of the Houston Secondary School and of Norton Street, Bagotstown, East Bank Demerara. Missing is Gavin Moses who lives on the West Coast of Demerara.

The great aunt of Prince, Betty (only name given), told Stabroek News that the child and her mother, Sharda Jeetlall and her younger sister left for the Rockstone Fish Festival yesterday for celebrations as it was Prince’s 13th birthday. She said that the child’s father, Richard Andrews did not go but received a call from his younger daughter sometime after four yesterday afternoon alerting him that her sister had drowned…..