Gov’t selling shares in Stockfeeds

The Guyana Government is inviting proposals for the sale of its 6.68% shareholding in Guyana Stockfeeds Incorporated which is held by National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL).

In an advertisement in yesterday’s Guyana Chronicle, government holding company, NICIL said interested persons must first register with NICIL and pay a registration fee of $10,000. They will then be given an information memorandum on the company, guidelines for bidders and a draft share sale agreement among other documents.

Proposals must be submitted to NICIL no later than December 7th, 2017 at 2 pm and addressed to NICIL.

The advertisement said that GFSI was incorporated on October 14, 1960 and is a listed company.