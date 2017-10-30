Grove man pulls grandchildren to safety after fire erupts

A Grove man yesterday morning kicked down a door to pull his grandchildren to safety after fire erupted in their Samatta Point, Grove, East Bank Demerara home.
The blaze completely destroyed the three-bedroom home leaving 11 homeless including six children at 153 Samatta Point.
According to the owner of the home, Linden Fields, 60, the fire started at around 2.30 am in the bottom flat of his home…..
Girl drowns at Golden Creek
Birthday celebrations for a 13-year-old girl and a 50-year-old man at the Rockstone Fishing Festival in Region 10 ended tragically yesterday with the teen drowning and the man who went to save her missing and presumed dead.
Gov’t selling shares in Stockfeeds
The Guyana Government is inviting proposals for the sale of its 6.68% shareholding in Guyana Stockfeeds Incorporated which is held by National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL).
Chris Ram says he’s been told there was a US$20m signing bonus with Exxon
While the government has remained silent on the matter, columnist Christopher Ram says he has been told that there was a US$20M signature bonus paid by ExxonMobil as part of the new contract agreement signed when the APNU+AFC government took office.
Merit found in complaint against doctors in Carol Joseph matter
The Medical Council of Guyana (MCG) has found merit in a complaint of opioid prescription abuse against three doctors attached to the Fort Wellington Hospital and has sent a report to its disciplinary committee for a decision.
SOCU under scrutiny following collapse of first audit case
The ability of the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) to take solid cases to court will now be the subject of scrutiny following the recent collapse of the New Guyana Marketing Corporation (GMC) trial.