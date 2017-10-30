New UGSS Executive Body installed

The new Executive Body of the University of Guyana Students’ Society (UGSS) was on Friday installed and Vice Chancellor, Professor Ivelaw Griffith, charged the body to keep their constituents informed of new developments.

“Keep in communication with your constituents that you represent. They would not all be able to be in one place at one time… Keep them informed and enable them with the information to separate fiction from facts,” Griffith urged, during his address to the executive body.

Newly elected president Norwell Hinds and his executive council were administered their Oath of Office by Professor Griffith…..