Power units arrive for Essequibo Coast

The Guyana Power and Light (GPL) yesterday announced the arrival of generators totaling 5.34 megawatts for the Essequibo Coast.

An advertisement in yesterday’s Sunday Stabroek said that the three by 1.78-megawatt generators will be installed at Anna Regina.

The Essequibo Coast has been plagued by blackouts for some time now and GPL had been under pressure to do something about it.

“Our customers, within this region, are reassured that we will deliver on our commitment to improve power supply with the commissioning of this 5.4-megawatt generation facility.

“Preparatory works have commenced at the project site to accommodate the new plant”, GPL said.