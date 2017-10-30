Power units arrive for Essequibo Coast

The Guyana Power and Light (GPL) yesterday announced the arrival of generators totaling 5.34 megawatts for the Essequibo Coast.
An advertisement in yesterday’s Sunday Stabroek said that the three by 1.78-megawatt generators will be installed at Anna Regina.
The Essequibo Coast has been plagued by blackouts for some time now and GPL had been under pressure to do something about it.
“Our customers, within this region, are reassured that we will deliver on our commitment to improve power supply with the commissioning of this 5.4-megawatt generation facility.
“Preparatory works have commenced at the project site to accommodate the new plant”, GPL said.
Girl drowns at Golden Creek
Birthday celebrations for a 13-year-old girl and a 50-year-old man at the Rockstone Fishing Festival in Region 10 ended tragically yesterday with the teen drowning and the man who went to save her missing and presumed dead.
Gov’t selling shares in Stockfeeds
The Guyana Government is inviting proposals for the sale of its 6.68% shareholding in Guyana Stockfeeds Incorporated which is held by National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL).
Grove man pulls grandchildren to safety after fire erupts
A Grove man yesterday morning kicked down a door to pull his grandchildren to safety after fire erupted in their Samatta Point, Grove, East Bank Demerara home.
Chris Ram says he’s been told there was a US$20m signing bonus with Exxon
While the government has remained silent on the matter, columnist Christopher Ram says he has been told that there was a US$20M signature bonus paid by ExxonMobil as part of the new contract agreement signed when the APNU+AFC government took office.
Merit found in complaint against doctors in Carol Joseph matter
The Medical Council of Guyana (MCG) has found merit in a complaint of opioid prescription abuse against three doctors attached to the Fort Wellington Hospital and has sent a report to its disciplinary committee for a decision.