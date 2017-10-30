President hails AMCAR’s heart of palm operations

Hailing AMCAR’s heart of palm operations, President David Granger yesterday urged farming communities and investors to adopt a model that not only promotes agro-processing but also builds a solid partnership with citizens.

Speaking at AMCAR’s 30th Anniversary event at Drum Hill Landing on the Barima River, Region One, Granger said that it is this form of economic activity, which has the potential to transform and empower hinterland communities.

According to a release from the Ministry of the Presidency, he said “We have to move the economy of the Barima-Waini (from) the level of the corial, so farmers do not have to depend on a subsistence existence, but they can penetrate a regular and reliable market to take their produce at reasonable prices. Regularity, reliability and reasonableness will transform the farming communities of their Region”…..