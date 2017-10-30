President hails AMCAR’s heart of palm operations

Hailing AMCAR’s heart of palm operations, President David Granger yesterday urged farming communities and investors to adopt a model that not only promotes agro-processing but also builds a solid partnership with citizens.
Speaking at AMCAR’s 30th Anniversary event at Drum Hill Landing on the Barima River, Region One, Granger said that it is this form of economic activity, which has the potential to transform and empower hinterland communities.
According to a release from the Ministry of the Presidency, he said “We have to move the economy of the Barima-Waini (from) the level of the corial, so farmers do not have to depend on a subsistence existence, but they can penetrate a regular and reliable market to take their produce at reasonable prices. Regularity, reliability and reasonableness will transform the farming communities of their Region”…..
Girl drowns at Golden Creek
Birthday celebrations for a 13-year-old girl and a 50-year-old man at the Rockstone Fishing Festival in Region 10 ended tragically yesterday with the teen drowning and the man who went to save her missing and presumed dead.
Gov’t selling shares in Stockfeeds
The Guyana Government is inviting proposals for the sale of its 6.68% shareholding in Guyana Stockfeeds Incorporated which is held by National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL).
Grove man pulls grandchildren to safety after fire erupts
A Grove man yesterday morning kicked down a door to pull his grandchildren to safety after fire erupted in their Samatta Point, Grove, East Bank Demerara home.
Chris Ram says he’s been told there was a US$20m signing bonus with Exxon
While the government has remained silent on the matter, columnist Christopher Ram says he has been told that there was a US$20M signature bonus paid by ExxonMobil as part of the new contract agreement signed when the APNU+AFC government took office.
Merit found in complaint against doctors in Carol Joseph matter
The Medical Council of Guyana (MCG) has found merit in a complaint of opioid prescription abuse against three doctors attached to the Fort Wellington Hospital and has sent a report to its disciplinary committee for a decision.