SOCU under scrutiny following collapse of first audit case

The ability of the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) to take solid cases to court will now be the subject of scrutiny following the recent collapse of the New Guyana Marketing Corporation (GMC) trial.

Days before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan ruled that the prosecution failed to prove its case against former General Manager of the GMC, Nizam Hassan and Felicia De Souza-Madramootoo, the Chambers of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) berated SOCU about the quality of investigations it was doing.

It would now seem that the DPP had recognized that SOCU’s investigative capability is not where it ought to be…..