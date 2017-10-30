Suspected cocaine found in rice for export at wharf

A quantity of narcotics suspected to be cocaine was discovered at the John Fernandes Limited Wharf on Water Street on Saturday in a shipment of rice destined for Belgium.
Information reaching Stabroek News revealed that 60 kilogrammes of the substance was found in five containers among the rice.
The bust was made by ranks from the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) and agents from the Guyana Revenue Authority acting on a tip. Ranks began the search on Friday afternoon and were able find the suspected cocaine on Saturday around noon. A customs broker has since been arrested and is in custody assisting with investigations.
Several months ago there was a similar find at the wharf.
Girl drowns at Golden Creek
Birthday celebrations for a 13-year-old girl and a 50-year-old man at the Rockstone Fishing Festival in Region 10 ended tragically yesterday with the teen drowning and the man who went to save her missing and presumed dead.
Gov’t selling shares in Stockfeeds
The Guyana Government is inviting proposals for the sale of its 6.68% shareholding in Guyana Stockfeeds Incorporated which is held by National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL).
Grove man pulls grandchildren to safety after fire erupts
A Grove man yesterday morning kicked down a door to pull his grandchildren to safety after fire erupted in their Samatta Point, Grove, East Bank Demerara home.
Chris Ram says he’s been told there was a US$20m signing bonus with Exxon
While the government has remained silent on the matter, columnist Christopher Ram says he has been told that there was a US$20M signature bonus paid by ExxonMobil as part of the new contract agreement signed when the APNU+AFC government took office.
Merit found in complaint against doctors in Carol Joseph matter
The Medical Council of Guyana (MCG) has found merit in a complaint of opioid prescription abuse against three doctors attached to the Fort Wellington Hospital and has sent a report to its disciplinary committee for a decision.