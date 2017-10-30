Suspected cocaine found in rice for export at wharf

A quantity of narcotics suspected to be cocaine was discovered at the John Fernandes Limited Wharf on Water Street on Saturday in a shipment of rice destined for Belgium.

Information reaching Stabroek News revealed that 60 kilogrammes of the substance was found in five containers among the rice.

The bust was made by ranks from the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) and agents from the Guyana Revenue Authority acting on a tip. Ranks began the search on Friday afternoon and were able find the suspected cocaine on Saturday around noon. A customs broker has since been arrested and is in custody assisting with investigations.

Several months ago there was a similar find at the wharf.