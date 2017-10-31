Cop found guilty of abusing junior rank, fined $15,000

Frank Thompson, the Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) who was on trial for using abusive language to a junior rank investigating him, was yesterday found guilty of the crime and was fined $15,000 by a city magistrate.

Thompson was charged with using abusive language to Police Constable Leandre Gillis on February 22, at Broad Street, Georgetown. Magistrate Fabayo Azore found Thompson guilty at the conclusion of his trial.

While the prosecutor called several witness, the court focused on the evidence of Gillis. The court heard that when a prima facie case was made out against the accused, he opted to give sworn evidence and called no witnesses…..