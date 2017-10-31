D’Urban Park continues to show signs of deterioration

D’Urban Park, which will serve as the venue for a government fund-raising concert next month, is continuing to show signs of deterioration and remains a haven for vagrants.

Last Thursday, the government announced that as part of its continuing hurricane-relief efforts, it will be hosting a mega concert at D’Urban Park on November 11 to raise funds for the rehabilitation of the affected territories.

However, the facilities will likely be in need of some renovation based on their visible deterioration. ….