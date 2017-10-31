Gunmen grab $1M in cash during Number 65 beer garden raid

Five gunmen stormed a Number 65 Village, Corentyne beer garden on Sunday evening and carted off a total of $1 million in cash.

Over 20 people were present in the beer garden when the five men, who were reportedly armed with high-powered weapons and wore masks and camouflage clothing, invaded the shop.

Stabroek News was told that the bandits ordered all of the persons in the beer garden to lay on the ground and then emptied their pockets.

One of the victims told this newspaper that the gunmen also carted away all of the cash that was present on the different tables where the patrons had been playing cards…..