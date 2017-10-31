Guyana, Venezuela to meet again on border controversy

After a two-day meeting on the border controversy between the two countries the Foreign Ministers of Guyana and Venezuela have decided to meet again sometime in the future.

The two ministers and their delegations met in New York on 28 and 29 October and had discussions facilitated by Dag Nylander, the Personal Representative of the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres.

The discussion organized within the framework of the Good Offices mandate entrusted to the Secretary-General under the Geneva Agreement of 1966 came two months before the end-of-year deadline set by former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon for significant progress to be made in resolving the issue or the matter would be referred to the International Court of Justice (ICJ)…..