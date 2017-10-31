Guyana, Venezuela to meet again on border controversy

After a two-day meeting on the border controversy between the two countries the Foreign Ministers of Guyana and Venezuela have decided to meet again sometime in the future.
The two ministers and their delegations met in New York on 28 and 29 October and had discussions facilitated by Dag Nylander, the Personal Representative of the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres.
The discussion organized within the framework of the Good Offices mandate entrusted to the Secretary-General under the Geneva Agreement of 1966 came two months before the end-of-year deadline set by former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon for significant progress to be made in resolving the issue or the matter would be referred to the International Court of Justice (ICJ)…..
GuySuCo’s assets to be valued by international accounting firm
All of the assets of the beleaguered GuySuCo are soon to be valued by an international accounting firm which will also see a prospectus completed by the end of January next year as efforts speed up for privatization and/or divestment of sugar estates.
High-level Govt, GTU task force to address teachers issues
Government and the GTU yesterday agreed to set up a high-level task force to address negotiations on teachers’ pay and conditions, averting a strike that had been planned for this week.
Marcus Bisram’s lawyers in last-minute bid to withdraw challenge to murder charge
Moments before he was set to deliver his ruling on Marcus Bisram’s application to have a murder charge against him withdrawn, Justice Gino Persaud was yesterday afternoon met with a request by the man’s attorneys to discontinue the proceedings.
Cop found guilty of abusing junior rank, fined $15,000
Frank Thompson, the Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) who was on trial for using abusive language to a junior rank investigating him, was yesterday found guilty of the crime and was fined $15,000 by a city magistrate.
Investigators see hurdles in probe of rice drug bust
Ranks probing the discovery on Saturday of a large amount of suspected cocaine in a shipment of rice destined for Belgium have hit a hurdle with the investigations and might be unable to build a viable case.