GuySuCo’s assets to be valued by international accounting firm

All of the assets of the beleaguered GuySuCo are soon to be valued by an international accounting firm which will also see a prospectus completed by the end of January next year as efforts speed up for privatization and/or divestment of sugar estates.

This was disclosed yesterday in a release by the Special Purpose Unit (SPU) under the government holding company, NICIL.

A release from the SPU reported the Head of the Special Purpose Unit Colvin Heath-London as announcing yesterday that the selected tender for….