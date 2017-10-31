Marcus Bisram’s lawyers in last-minute bid to withdraw challenge to murder charge

Moments before he was set to deliver his ruling on Marcus Bisram’s application to have a murder charge against him withdrawn, Justice Gino Persaud was yesterday afternoon met with a request by the man’s attorneys to discontinue the proceedings.

The matter, which was set for decision at 3pm, was called approximately thirty minutes late at the High Court in Georgetown.

Noticing the absence of Bisram’s lead attorney, Sanjeev Datadin, a visibly-angry Justice Persaud immediately enquired from the junior attorneys Ganesh Hira and Siand Dhurjon, who appear in association with Datadin, the reason for his absence.

Offering an explanation, Hira told the judge that Datadin was attending to another matter at Berbice, where he had to represent another murder accused.

….