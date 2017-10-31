TT man to be charged with faking kidnapping

While police continue to search for his alleged conspirators, Sawak Maraj, the Trinidadian national who allegedly staged his own kidnapping after arriving in Guyana last Friday, is expected to be charged today.

A source close to the investigation yesterday told Stabroek News that Maraj will be charged with conspiracy and providing the police with false information.

Meanwhile, up to last evening the police were working with intelligence received to locate his two alleged accomplices, who are both Trinidadians. Wanted bulletins are expected to be issued for the two today…..