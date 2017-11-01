Corentyne pensioner charged over Good Hope fatality

A Corentyne, Berbice pensioner was yesterday granted bail after he denied causing the death of another man.
Cromwell McDonald, 67, denied that on October 28, at Good Hope, Public Road, East Bank Demerara, he drove a car, PHH 5116, in a manner dangerous to the public, thereby causing the death of Narine Persaud.
The accused was represented by attorney Patrice Henry, who requested reasonable bail for his client. Henry noted that since the accident, McDonald complained about severe pain to his arm and was yet to have it x-rayed.
This newspaper observed the right hand of the accused in what appeared to be a makeshift sling.
Subsequent to the attorney’s request, police prosecutor Arvin Moore made no objection to bail being granted. As a result, McDonald was granted his release on $400,000 bail and case was adjourned until November 16.
The Canadian chapter of the Alliance For Change (AFC) has pulled all support from the party, while saying that its backing of the unilateral appointment of retired judge James Patterson as the new Guyana Elections Commission (Gecom) chairman was the ‘last straw’ after years of being sidelined.
Chief Justice (ag) Roxane George SC yesterday rejected an application by gold dealer Saddiqi Rasul to block Magistrate Crystal Lambert from proceeding with her trial for allegedly defrauding the Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI) of $900 million.
The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) last night stated that a post-mortem examination on six-year-old Sophia resident, Princess Marcelle Kissoon does not point to any link between the child’s death and the ingestion of the anti-filaria tablet, Albendazole.
Upon his return to Guyana, Marcus Bisram will face a murder charge for his alleged role in the death of Number 70 Village carpenter Faiyaz Narinedatt, after a judge yesterday dismissed an application by his attorneys to have the indictment withdrawn.
Guyana has dropped two places in the World Bank’s latest rankings for the ease of doing business, moving down to 126 from a rank of 124 last year.