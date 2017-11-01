Corentyne pensioner charged over Good Hope fatality

A Corentyne, Berbice pensioner was yesterday granted bail after he denied causing the death of another man.

Cromwell McDonald, 67, denied that on October 28, at Good Hope, Public Road, East Bank Demerara, he drove a car, PHH 5116, in a manner dangerous to the public, thereby causing the death of Narine Persaud.

The accused was represented by attorney Patrice Henry, who requested reasonable bail for his client. Henry noted that since the accident, McDonald complained about severe pain to his arm and was yet to have it x-rayed.

This newspaper observed the right hand of the accused in what appeared to be a makeshift sling.

Subsequent to the attorney’s request, police prosecutor Arvin Moore made no objection to bail being granted. As a result, McDonald was granted his release on $400,000 bail and case was adjourned until November 16.