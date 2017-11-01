Court denies Marcus Bisram’s bid to get murder charge withdrawn

Upon his return to Guyana, Marcus Bisram will face a murder charge for his alleged role in the death of Number 70 Village carpenter Faiyaz Narinedatt, after a judge yesterday dismissed an application by his attorneys to have the indictment withdrawn.

Bisram, a US-based Guyanese, is accused of procuring and commanding Orlando Dickie, Radesh Motie, Diodath Datt, Harri Paul Parsram, and Niran Yacoob to murder Narinedatt between October 31 and November 1, 2016, at Number 70 Village, Berbice.

He recently lost his challenge to his extradition and yesterday suffered another defeat when Justice Gino Persaud dismissed his lawyers’ application to have the capital charge withdrawn.

The judge also denied a last-minute bid by Bisram’s legal team to discontinue the proceedings, calling it an abuse of process…..