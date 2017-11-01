Guyana sees dip in ease of doing business rankings

Guyana has dropped two places in the World Bank’s latest rankings for the ease of doing business, moving down to 126 from a rank of 124 last year.
The World Bank’s “Doing Business 2018-Reforming to create jobs” report compares business regulations for domestic firms in 190 economies. It measures aspects of business regulations and their implications for firm establishment and operations and focuses on key areas of interaction between the government and entrepreneurs, where policy makers and regulators can directly influence procedures to facilitate these interactions.
Specifically, the report measures and tracks changes in regulations affecting 11 areas in the life cycle of a business: starting a business, dealing with construction permits, getting electricity, registering property, getting credit, protecting minority investors, paying taxes, trading across borders, enforcing contracts, resolving insolvency and labour market regulation. These 11 indicator sets are said to capture the effectiveness and quality of doing business…..
AFC loses support of Canada chapter after backing of Gecom Chairman
The Canadian chapter of the Alliance For Change (AFC) has pulled all support from the party, while saying that its backing of the unilateral appointment of retired judge James Patterson as the new Guyana Elections Commission (Gecom) chairman was the ‘last straw’ after years of being sidelined.
CJ dismisses gold dealer’s application to avoid trial over $900M GBTI fraud
Chief Justice (ag) Roxane George SC yesterday rejected an application by gold dealer Saddiqi Rasul to block Magistrate Crystal Lambert from proceeding with her trial for allegedly defrauding the Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI) of $900 million.
Public Health says no linkage seen between filaria tablet and girl’s death
The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) last night stated that a post-mortem examination on six-year-old Sophia resident, Princess Marcelle Kissoon does not point to any link between the child’s death and the ingestion of the anti-filaria tablet, Albendazole.
Court denies Marcus Bisram’s bid to get murder charge withdrawn
Upon his return to Guyana, Marcus Bisram will face a murder charge for his alleged role in the death of Number 70 Village carpenter Faiyaz Narinedatt, after a judge yesterday dismissed an application by his attorneys to have the indictment withdrawn.
Truck driver charged with killing brothers in Friendship collision
A truck driver was yesterday charged with causing the death of two brothers, who died after a collision at Friendship, East Bank Demarara, just over a year ago.