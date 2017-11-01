Missing case file delays trial of attorney over death of pedestrian

Almost two years after attorney Keisha Chase allegedly fatally struck down a pedestrian, her trial is yet to begin and a city court heard yesterday that the case file can’t be found.

The charge against Chase states that on November 6, 2015, on Duncan Street, Georgetown, she caused the death of Julian Leitch by dangerous driving.

The matter is being heard by Magistrate Allan Wilson and the trial was set to commence on Monday, but the prosecutor at the time was unable to locate the file. Police prosecutor Simone Payne requested a moment to ascertain the location of the file and the court entered a recess…..