Missing case file delays trial of attorney over death of pedestrian

Almost two years after attorney Keisha Chase allegedly fatally struck down a pedestrian, her trial is yet to begin and a city court heard yesterday that the case file can’t be found.
The charge against Chase states that on November 6, 2015, on Duncan Street, Georgetown, she caused the death of Julian Leitch by dangerous driving.
The matter is being heard by Magistrate Allan Wilson and the trial was set to commence on Monday, but the prosecutor at the time was unable to locate the file. Police prosecutor Simone Payne requested a moment to ascertain the location of the file and the court entered a recess…..
AFC loses support of Canada chapter after backing of Gecom Chairman
The Canadian chapter of the Alliance For Change (AFC) has pulled all support from the party, while saying that its backing of the unilateral appointment of retired judge James Patterson as the new Guyana Elections Commission (Gecom) chairman was the ‘last straw’ after years of being sidelined.
CJ dismisses gold dealer’s application to avoid trial over $900M GBTI fraud
Chief Justice (ag) Roxane George SC yesterday rejected an application by gold dealer Saddiqi Rasul to block Magistrate Crystal Lambert from proceeding with her trial for allegedly defrauding the Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI) of $900 million.
Public Health says no linkage seen between filaria tablet and girl’s death
The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) last night stated that a post-mortem examination on six-year-old Sophia resident, Princess Marcelle Kissoon does not point to any link between the child’s death and the ingestion of the anti-filaria tablet, Albendazole.
Court denies Marcus Bisram’s bid to get murder charge withdrawn
Upon his return to Guyana, Marcus Bisram will face a murder charge for his alleged role in the death of Number 70 Village carpenter Faiyaz Narinedatt, after a judge yesterday dismissed an application by his attorneys to have the indictment withdrawn.
Guyana sees dip in ease of doing business rankings
Guyana has dropped two places in the World Bank’s latest rankings for the ease of doing business, moving down to 126 from a rank of 124 last year.