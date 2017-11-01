Missing Windsor Forest man found at wife’s home

The Windsor Forest Man who went missing on Saturday after an argument with his common law wife, was found yesterday afternoon at her residence at St. Lawrence, East Bank Essequibo.

Police Commander of ‘D’ Division Leslie James said yesterday that the man was found by police when they visited the wife’s residence.

The man, Amit Kong, 33, of First Street, Windsor Forest had gone under the radar and his mother Anita, (only name given), told this newspaper last night that when she and the police initially enquired with his wife, Devika Persaud, also called ‘Vannie’, she had denied having any knowledge about his whereabouts…..