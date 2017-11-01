‘Peacemaker’ guard charged with killing Brazilian

A security guard was yesterday read a manslaughter charge after the fatal shooting of a Brazilian national last week.

Although police had said that Christopher Ambrose, 55, of 1324 La Parfaite Harmonie, was defending himself, he was charged before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan yesterday with unlawfully killing Raimar Batista De Sousa on October 24, at Seven Hour, Butterfly Backdam.

Ambrose was not required to enter a plea to the indictable charge.

According to attorney Latchmie Rahamat, Ambrose was acting in self-defence after the now deceased man attacked him. As a result, she requested that Ambrose be granted reasonable bail…..