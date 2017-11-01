Public Health says no linkage seen between filaria tablet and girl’s death

The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) last night stated that a post-mortem examination on six-year-old Sophia resident, Princess Marcelle Kissoon does not point to any link between the child’s death and the ingestion of the anti-filaria tablet, Albendazole.

Albendazole is one of two tablets currently being distributed by personnel attached to the health ministry, aimed at eliminating lymphatic filariasis.

However, Kissoon’s father of E Field Sophia is claiming that it is this tablet which has caused the death of his only biological child and is imploring the relevant authorities to look into the case.

In light of such, the MoPH when contacted yesterday afternoon, through its Public Relations Officer Terrence Esseboom said, “Our preliminary view does not point to any linkage between the ingestion of the tablet and the child’s death.”….