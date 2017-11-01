T&T man remanded over fake kidnapping

Sawak Maraj, the Trinidadian national who allegedly staged his own kidnapping after arriving in Guyana last Friday, has been charged with giving false information to the police and assisting in obtaining a ransom.

Maraj, 33, was taken before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in Georgetown, where the two charges were read to him and he was subsequently remanded to prison, despite the claim by his attorney that he was the victim.

The first charge alleged that Maraj on October 27, at Georgetown, knowingly gave false information to the police that he had been kidnapped and that his abductor requested US$700,000…..