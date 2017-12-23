President pardons five women

President David Granger, pursuant to powers under article 188(2) of the Constitution has granted Presidential Pardons to five women prisoners whom he considered fit and proper to receive such pardons.

A release yesterday from the Ministry of Public Security said that these Presidential Pardons shall be effective as from December 25, 2017 in observance of the Festival of Christmas 2017.

The five from the New Amsterdam Prison are: Shabana Asgar (37); Shellon David (24); Ronella Junor (27); Maxine Baird Sampson (27); and Reina Vargas (54).

These prisoners have each served a portion of their respective sentences for offences ranging from larceny, fraud and giving false oath, the release said.

Since taking office, Granger has moved to periodically pardon youths and women incarcerated for non-violent offences.