Bandits bound, rob Soesdyke Highway family

Bandits early yesterday morning invaded the Soesdyke/Linden Highway house of a businesswoman, where they bound her husband and son before escaping with almost $200,000 in cash and two cell phones.

The ordeal which took place around 2am, lasted for about fifteen minutes and was allegedly carried out by five masked bandits, one of whom was armed with a gun.

Stabroek News understands that Linda Sukhdeo, who operates a shop, secured her home before retiring to bed with her husband, Marlon Leung and their three children.

Hours after, the family was awoken by strange sounds and were later held at gunpoint by three men demanding cash.

Two of the bandits bound Leung and his son while the others ransacked the house and carted off the cash and cell phones.

The bandits then escaped.