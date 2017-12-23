Cash jet pilot gets US$1M bail in New Jersey

Facing trial on new money laundering and drug trafficking charges in the US state of New Jersey, the Guyanese pilot whose plane was found to have a large amount of cash on board during a 2014 stop in Puerto Rico has won bail but has had to pledge two properties to secure it.

According to court documents seen by Stabroek News yesterday, Khamraj Lall has won bail. According to court documents made available yesterday. His bond was set at US$1m secured by two properties. A third party custodian also had to be approved by pretrial services and he will have to be incarcerated in his home with electronic monitoring. He also has to surrender all passports and travel documents and cannot apply for new travel documents. Travel has been restricted to New Jersey and he has to surrender his pilot’s licence.

The two properties in question are 11 Sky Top Ridge, Oakland, New Jersey and 139 Fountain Drive, Ringwood, New Jersey…..