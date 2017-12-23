Container scanning site for GRA being prepared at GNIC

Construction of the Lombard Street site for the scanning of containers is moving apace through a Memorandum of Under-standing (MOU) between the Guyana National Industrial Company (GNIC) Inc and the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA).
A release from the GRA yesterday said that the site which is slated for completion in January 2018 will enable the GRA to “utilize cutting-edge technology to scan not only imports but also merchandise destined for foreign jurisdictions which meet the criteria for trading with some of Guyana’s major partners”. The release pointed out that the United States requires universal scanning of all containers entering that jurisdiction.
The release said that the GRA became somewhat limited in this capacity after the stationary scanner at the Guyana National Shipping Corporation (GNSC) Lombard St location became inoperable in 2014 and the mobile x-ray imaging scanner acquired in 2014 also encountered “some operational challenges” during last year. ….
Triple murder in T&T: Two children spared
(Trinidad Express) A woman and two men were found dead in a house near Jerningham Junction, Cunupia on Saturday.
T&T mother of two goes missing
(Trinidad Express) A Central family is praying for a Christmas miracle as a mother of two has gone missing.
Sugar to end at dismal 140,000 tonnes – GAWU
According to the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU), the 2017 sugar production figure will not exceed 140,000 tonnes.
Securities council examining appointment of new CEO by GBTI
The appointment of Trinidadian Larry Nath as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI) has been greeted by an investigation from the Guyana Securities Council (GSC).
President pardons five women
President David Granger, pursuant to powers under article 188(2) of the Constitution has granted Presidential Pardons to five women prisoners whom he considered fit and proper to receive such pardons.