Container scanning site for GRA being prepared at GNIC

Construction of the Lombard Street site for the scanning of containers is moving apace through a Memorandum of Under-standing (MOU) between the Guyana National Industrial Company (GNIC) Inc and the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA).

A release from the GRA yesterday said that the site which is slated for completion in January 2018 will enable the GRA to “utilize cutting-edge technology to scan not only imports but also merchandise destined for foreign jurisdictions which meet the criteria for trading with some of Guyana’s major partners”. The release pointed out that the United States requires universal scanning of all containers entering that jurisdiction.

The release said that the GRA became somewhat limited in this capacity after the stationary scanner at the Guyana National Shipping Corporation (GNSC) Lombard St location became inoperable in 2014 and the mobile x-ray imaging scanner acquired in 2014 also encountered “some operational challenges” during last year. ….