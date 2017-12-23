Four years for man who trafficked cocaine at post office

Previously convicted drug trafficker, Dennis Jones was yesterday given a four-year prison sentence.

The charge against 62-year-old Jones stated that he trafficked 10.64 grammes of cocaine, which was mailed by him, on January 18, at the Guyana Post Office Corporation.

Jones is a repeat offender and was released in 2015 after serving a four-year sentence for trafficking cocaine in soap powder.

Before being sentenced, Jones’ attorney said while his client was out on bail he has made efforts to turn his life around.

Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan considered the quantity of cocaine and the defendant’s age, then sentenced him to four-years in prison and imposed a 28,000,000 fine on Jones.