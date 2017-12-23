President Granger releases eight students from NOC

Acting under Article 188 (1) (a) of the Constitution of Guyana, President David Granger has ordered the release of eight students from the New Opportunity Corps (NOC) so that they can be re-integrated into their families, a release from the Ministry of the Presidency said yesterday.
Article 188 (1) (a) states that the President has the power to grant any person concerned in, or convicted of, any offence under the laws of Guyana, a pardon, either free or subject to lawful condition.
The release of the eight students of the NOC comes on the heels of a visit there by President Granger on June 16, 2017, where he had indicated that he has commenced a process to look at the early release of girls and boys housed at the NOC at Onderneeming in Pomeroon-Supenaam, Region Two…..
Triple murder in T&T: Two children spared
(Trinidad Express) A woman and two men were found dead in a house near Jerningham Junction, Cunupia on Saturday.
T&T mother of two goes missing
(Trinidad Express) A Central family is praying for a Christmas miracle as a mother of two has gone missing.
Sugar to end at dismal 140,000 tonnes – GAWU
According to the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU), the 2017 sugar production figure will not exceed 140,000 tonnes.
Securities council examining appointment of new CEO by GBTI
The appointment of Trinidadian Larry Nath as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI) has been greeted by an investigation from the Guyana Securities Council (GSC).
President pardons five women
President David Granger, pursuant to powers under article 188(2) of the Constitution has granted Presidential Pardons to five women prisoners whom he considered fit and proper to receive such pardons.