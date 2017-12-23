President Granger releases eight students from NOC

Acting under Article 188 (1) (a) of the Constitution of Guyana, President David Granger has ordered the release of eight students from the New Opportunity Corps (NOC) so that they can be re-integrated into their families, a release from the Ministry of the Presidency said yesterday.

Article 188 (1) (a) states that the President has the power to grant any person concerned in, or convicted of, any offence under the laws of Guyana, a pardon, either free or subject to lawful condition.

The release of the eight students of the NOC comes on the heels of a visit there by President Granger on June 16, 2017, where he had indicated that he has commenced a process to look at the early release of girls and boys housed at the NOC at Onderneeming in Pomeroon-Supenaam, Region Two…..