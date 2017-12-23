Rape convict gets one-year reduction of 25-year sentence

Tyrone Mortley, who in 2011 was sentenced to 25 years in prison for raping a girl under the age of 15, had his sentence reduced by one year last Friday, after his appeal hearing came to an end.

On September 21, 2011; Mortley was convicted by a jury, on two counts of carnally knowing the young girl.

He was thereafter sentenced to 25 years on each charge, by trial judge, Winston Patterson, who ordered that the sentences were to run concurrently…..