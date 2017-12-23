Securities council examining appointment of new CEO by GBTI

The appointment of Trinidadian Larry Nath as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI) has been greeted by an investigation from the Guyana Securities Council (GSC).
Shaun Allicock, Legal Counsel and Corporate Secretary of the Council, explained to Stabroek News on Thursday that complaints have been received and the council is looking into the entire situation.
Asked about the nature of the complaints received, Allicock said he could not say. Asked if the complaints were received from members of the general public or from members of the financial fraternity Allicock noted that they were not received from the financial fraternity…..
Triple murder in T&T: Two children spared
(Trinidad Express) A woman and two men were found dead in a house near Jerningham Junction, Cunupia on Saturday.
T&T mother of two goes missing
(Trinidad Express) A Central family is praying for a Christmas miracle as a mother of two has gone missing.
Sugar to end at dismal 140,000 tonnes – GAWU
According to the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU), the 2017 sugar production figure will not exceed 140,000 tonnes.
President pardons five women
President David Granger, pursuant to powers under article 188(2) of the Constitution has granted Presidential Pardons to five women prisoners whom he considered fit and proper to receive such pardons.
Corentyne farmer remanded over supermarket armed robbery
A Corentyne farmer was yesterday remanded to prison when he appeared at the Springlands Magistrate Court and was slapped with eight charges related to the robbery of a supermarket in Number 68 Village, Corentyne, Berbice last Saturday evening.