Securities council examining appointment of new CEO by GBTI

The appointment of Trinidadian Larry Nath as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI) has been greeted by an investigation from the Guyana Securities Council (GSC).

Shaun Allicock, Legal Counsel and Corporate Secretary of the Council, explained to Stabroek News on Thursday that complaints have been received and the council is looking into the entire situation.

Asked about the nature of the complaints received, Allicock said he could not say. Asked if the complaints were received from members of the general public or from members of the financial fraternity Allicock noted that they were not received from the financial fraternity…..