Sugar to end at dismal 140,000 tonnes – GAWU

According to the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU), the 2017 sugar production figure will not exceed 140,000 tonnes.
This is significantly less than the 152,000 tonnes projected by government and 23% less that the 183,000 tonnes produced in 2016. The first crop figure this year was 49,600 tonnes.
In an end-of-year press statement yesterday, GAWU stated that as of December 16, 2017, sugar production for the year stood at 137,233 tonnes and is unlikely to top 140,000 tonnes since cane cutting has ceased. Such a yield would mean 2017 has produced the lowest tonnage since 1990 when 129,920 tonnes of sugar was produced…..
Triple murder in T&T: Two children spared
(Trinidad Express) A woman and two men were found dead in a house near Jerningham Junction, Cunupia on Saturday.
T&T mother of two goes missing
(Trinidad Express) A Central family is praying for a Christmas miracle as a mother of two has gone missing.
Securities council examining appointment of new CEO by GBTI
The appointment of Trinidadian Larry Nath as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI) has been greeted by an investigation from the Guyana Securities Council (GSC).
President pardons five women
President David Granger, pursuant to powers under article 188(2) of the Constitution has granted Presidential Pardons to five women prisoners whom he considered fit and proper to receive such pardons.
Corentyne farmer remanded over supermarket armed robbery
A Corentyne farmer was yesterday remanded to prison when he appeared at the Springlands Magistrate Court and was slapped with eight charges related to the robbery of a supermarket in Number 68 Village, Corentyne, Berbice last Saturday evening.