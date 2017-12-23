Waneka Arrindell new Mayor-elect of Linden

Waneka Arrindell, who has served as Deputy Mayor of Linden for the past two years is the new Mayor-elect of the mining town.

Arrindell will be assuming the post of Mayor as of April 1, 2018, taking over the position from Carwyn Holland, who will conclude his second term on March 31st. Holland did not run for re-election.

The Deputy Mayor elect is Wainewright Bethune and Derron John was re-elected to serve as Finance Chairman…..