Waneka Arrindell new Mayor-elect of Linden

Waneka Arrindell, who has served as Deputy Mayor of Linden for the past two years is the new Mayor-elect of the mining town.
Arrindell will be assuming the post of Mayor as of April 1, 2018, taking over the position from Carwyn Holland, who will conclude his second term on March 31st. Holland did not run for re-election.
The Deputy Mayor elect is Wainewright Bethune and Derron John was re-elected to serve as Finance Chairman…..
Triple murder in T&T: Two children spared
(Trinidad Express) A woman and two men were found dead in a house near Jerningham Junction, Cunupia on Saturday.
T&T mother of two goes missing
(Trinidad Express) A Central family is praying for a Christmas miracle as a mother of two has gone missing.
Sugar to end at dismal 140,000 tonnes – GAWU
According to the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU), the 2017 sugar production figure will not exceed 140,000 tonnes.
Securities council examining appointment of new CEO by GBTI
The appointment of Trinidadian Larry Nath as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI) has been greeted by an investigation from the Guyana Securities Council (GSC).
President pardons five women
President David Granger, pursuant to powers under article 188(2) of the Constitution has granted Presidential Pardons to five women prisoners whom he considered fit and proper to receive such pardons.