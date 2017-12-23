Windsor Forest couple robbed of $1m by CG bandits

A Windsor Forest, West Coast Demerara (WCD) farmer and his wife were on Thursday afternoon attacked and robbed of $1M by two bandits on a CG motorcycle shortly after making a withdrawal at a bank.

Stabroek News understands that during the attack which occurred around 12.15 pm, the bandits, one of whom was armed with a handgun discharged a warning shot in the air before relieving fifty-one-year-old Ramahdar Singh of Lot 4 Railway Line, Windsor Forest, WCD of the cash.

They also managed to escape with his wife, Pranpattie Singh’s handbag and her cell phone…..