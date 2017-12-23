Windsor Forest couple robbed of $1m by CG bandits

A Windsor Forest, West Coast Demerara (WCD) farmer and his wife were on Thursday afternoon attacked and robbed of $1M by two bandits on a CG motorcycle shortly after making a withdrawal at a bank.
Stabroek News understands that during the attack which occurred around 12.15 pm, the bandits, one of whom was armed with a handgun discharged a warning shot in the air before relieving fifty-one-year-old Ramahdar Singh of Lot 4 Railway Line, Windsor Forest, WCD of the cash.
They also managed to escape with his wife, Pranpattie Singh’s handbag and her cell phone…..
Triple murder in T&T: Two children spared
(Trinidad Express) A woman and two men were found dead in a house near Jerningham Junction, Cunupia on Saturday.
T&T mother of two goes missing
(Trinidad Express) A Central family is praying for a Christmas miracle as a mother of two has gone missing.
Sugar to end at dismal 140,000 tonnes – GAWU
According to the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU), the 2017 sugar production figure will not exceed 140,000 tonnes.
Securities council examining appointment of new CEO by GBTI
The appointment of Trinidadian Larry Nath as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI) has been greeted by an investigation from the Guyana Securities Council (GSC).
President pardons five women
President David Granger, pursuant to powers under article 188(2) of the Constitution has granted Presidential Pardons to five women prisoners whom he considered fit and proper to receive such pardons.