Bagotstown man dies in hit and run

The Police say they are investigating a fatal accident which occurred about 12.10 am today on the Bagotstown Public Road, EBD involving minibus BLL 3140 and which led to the death of pedestrian Vincent Scipio, 38, of Lot 14 Peter’s Hall, EBD.

Enquiries discovered that the minibus which was allegedly driven by one Domain Walcott, age unknown of Tuschen Housing Scheme, EBE was proceeding south along the western side of the eastern carriageway, reportedly at a fast rate when the pedestrian allegedly crossed the road from west to east and was hit. The pedestrian after the impact fell onto the road surface and was reportedly dragged some distance by the vehicle before it came to a halt.

The victim was taken in an unconscious state to the East Bank Demerara Public Hospital (Diamond) and was pronounced dead on arrival. The body is presently at Lyken’s Funeral Home awaiting a post-mortem. The driver who fled the scene is currently being sought.