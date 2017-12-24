Bagotville Bridge relaunched

The vital Bagotville Bridge on the West Bank of Demerara was recommissioned yesterday, according to the Department of Public Information (DPI).

The bridge had experienced severe deterioration earlier this year and a temporary bridge had to be built alongside it while major works were done.

Ministers of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson and Annette Ferguson; Regional Executive Officer (REO), Region Three, Dennis Jaikaran and Chief Executive Officer, (CEO) GAICO Construction, Komal Singh unveiled a plaque at the bridge to mark its opening…..