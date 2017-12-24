Christmas memories from long ago

Patricia Persaud- Archers Home
“Christmas for me was a happy time. As a family we did a lot of cleaning, putting away of blinds and giving out gifts. Around that time we would remember persons’ birthdays and give them gifts as well. Sundays was one of the best times for me as well because I went to church. I would love for your persons to know that my parents trained me from small to go to church and that they ought to do the same and just be happy. Happiness, church life and my small family is really important to me and should be for a lot of other persons.”
Sybil Williams Alves- Archers Home
“I belong to the Brethren Church and as a child I went to church, Sunday school and night church. Back in the day different families we would give treats to the children, cook perpperpot, curry and they would feed us. As I got bigger, I was baptized in the church and everybody branched off. Years past and I joined the Salvation Army and was a member for the past 4 years. I believe that young people should continue the trend of ensuring that their children go to church and do the right thing because their parents would have done that for them.”
Beryl Austin- Archers Home
(Beryl during the taking of the photos was not feeling well and was unable to have her picture taken. She did have this to say.)
“Growing up there was nothing much for me to do because I was the youngest. I had several siblings, who were much older than me and they did all the cleaning. Can you imagine that as the youngest I’m the only one from my family that’s alive? No mother, father or siblings. Back in the day I use to party and so but as I got older, being born into the Roman Catholic Church, I spent more time in the church. One of the most important things for me was mass. I didn’t go to church the day before Christmas but the Sunday after.”….
Oil agreement generous to Exxon – IMF team
The Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) with ExxonMobil is generous to the investor and a series of loopholes exist, such as the treatment of interest expense, which could be abused and further limit benefits to Guyana.
CCJ tells GAWU local options in challenge to estate closures have to be exhausted first
An attempt by the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) to have the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) compel the Guyana Court of Appeal to “urgently” adjudicate its application to prevent the closure of the East Demerara and Rose Hall sugar estates has been denied.
Returning Guyanese couple robbed at Craig
The police are on the hunt for three suspects who robbed an overseas-based couple of an undisclosed amount of jewellery and other valuables at Craig Public Road, East Bank Demerara, shortly after they arrived in the country.
Nine months after arrests of Jagdeo, ministers no charges yet in Pradoville 2 land probe
Nine months after two dozen persons, including former President Bharrat Jagdeo and some of his former ministers were hauled down to the Camp Road Headquarters of the Spe-cial Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) and questioned as part of the `Pradoville Two’ probe, not a single charge has been laid.
Bagotville Bridge relaunched
The vital Bagotville Bridge on the West Bank of Demerara was recommissioned yesterday, according to the Department of Public Information (DPI).