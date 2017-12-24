Jagdeo says Baron head was looking for special treatment

Contending that the former PPP/C government had a great track record of facilitating investments, Leader of the Opposition Bharrat Jagdeo said on Thursday that though he has no knowledge of applications made by Baron Foods for a business here, it is clear the owner was looking for special treatment because of his ties with Public Security Minister Khemraj Ramjattan.
“So when the current head of Go-Invest (Owen Verwey) says we are getting pressure from the top to process this application but we can’t give him all he wanted…it tells you something that he is looking for special treatment…in Guyana because he knows people at the top so his whole excuse (is) about `oh he didn’t get through under the PPP because Ramjattan is his family’”, Jagdeo said during a press conference held at his Church Street Office.
Verwey at a Go-Invest press conference on Monday had said: ““What I can tell you is back in August – September 2016 that specific investor was referred to our agency with a lot of support because he came from the top down to us. He made demands that can’t be met from the legal framework that is currently in place”. Verwey noted that neither he nor the Commissioner General of the Guyana Revenue Authority nor the Minister of Finance could meet these particular demands…..
Oil agreement generous to Exxon – IMF team
The Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) with ExxonMobil is generous to the investor and a series of loopholes exist, such as the treatment of interest expense, which could be abused and further limit benefits to Guyana.
CCJ tells GAWU local options in challenge to estate closures have to be exhausted first
An attempt by the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) to have the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) compel the Guyana Court of Appeal to “urgently” adjudicate its application to prevent the closure of the East Demerara and Rose Hall sugar estates has been denied.
Returning Guyanese couple robbed at Craig
The police are on the hunt for three suspects who robbed an overseas-based couple of an undisclosed amount of jewellery and other valuables at Craig Public Road, East Bank Demerara, shortly after they arrived in the country.
Nine months after arrests of Jagdeo, ministers no charges yet in Pradoville 2 land probe
Nine months after two dozen persons, including former President Bharrat Jagdeo and some of his former ministers were hauled down to the Camp Road Headquarters of the Spe-cial Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) and questioned as part of the `Pradoville Two’ probe, not a single charge has been laid.
Christmas memories from long ago
Patricia Persaud- Archers Home “Christmas for me was a happy time. As a family we did a lot of cleaning, putting away of blinds and giving out gifts.