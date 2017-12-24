Nine months after arrests of Jagdeo, ministers no charges yet in Pradoville 2 land probe

Nine months after two dozen persons, including former President Bharrat Jagdeo and some of his former ministers were hauled down to the Camp Road Headquarters of the Spe-cial Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) and questioned as part of the `Pradoville Two’ probe, not a single charge has been laid.

SOCU investigators are in the process of completing the additional work that police legal advisor Justice (retired) Claudette Singh has asked them to do. It is expected that this will be the final stage before any decision is made on charging anyone.

The Sunday Stabroek was informed by several sources that the investigators are awaiting the completion of the independent evaluation of the lands allocated to Jagdeo, members of the former cabinet and persons considered to be closely aligned to the former PPP/C government…..